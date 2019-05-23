Disney will pay for workers to get University of Florida degrees

Jacqueline Nell/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

Starting this fall, Disney employees can get a college education at the University of Florida and have the company pick up the tab.

Through a partnership between UF and the Walt Disney Company’s Aspire program, Disney will pay for more than 80,000 eligible full- and part-time workers to get their master’s degrees.

Qualified employees can pursue an online master’s program in mass communication, tourism and recreation management, applied physiology and kinesiology, and health education and behavior.

Workers who have over 90 days of service and qualify for graduate school will have the opportunity to get 100 percent of their tuition, textbooks and course material paid for by Disney.

Once they’ve made it through UF’s admissions process, students selected for the program can begin taking classes as soon as August for the fall semester.

Learn more by visiting the Disney Aspire website or checking out the university’s Employer Pathways page.

