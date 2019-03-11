Donations needed to help save Florida firefighter lives

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal issued a “call to action” on Monday to private sector companies due to the need for donations for decontamination kits.

The kits help firefighters clean their gear and fight cancer by reducing exposure to toxic carcinogens.

Each “decon kit” includes tools for firefighters to effectively sanitize their gear after a fire.

“Cancer rates in our firefighters are alarming and I’m calling on the private sector's assistance because our firefighters need your help," CFO and Patronis said.

The relatively inexpensive items inside these kits are listed below.

​​​​​​ Firefighter Decon Kit Items Needed for Donation:

5-Gallon bucket and leak-proof lid

5-Gallon bags

Duct tape

Dish soap

Short handle scrub brush

All-purpose spray bottle

Dermal wipes

Two 50-Ft 5/8” hose lines

Two Garden hose nozzles

Two Adapters, 2.5" female X .75" male GHT

Collapsible traffic cone

To donate items, please contact Melissa Dembicer here.

