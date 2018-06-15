Drivers stunned by Florida man cycling on I-95 at rush hour

Seeing traffic slow to a crawl is nothing out of the ordinary for most drivers, but those stuck in rush hour traffic Thursday in South Florida witnessed a highly unusual sight.

A cyclist was seen plodding down Interstate 95 in Broward County, somehow managing to keep up with waves of much faster vehicles in neighboring lanes.

Cherolyn D couldn't resist sharing the bizarre episode on social media, so she posted a video clip of it on Instagram about 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

"You really on I-95 South on a bicycle," she said. " ... I know I'm wrong for videoing, but I couldn't believe my eyes."

