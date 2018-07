DAVIE, Fla. - A major vehicle malfunction left many South Florida drivers stuck in traffic for hours Wednesday morning.

One driver's dashboard camera rolled as the dramatic roadway fail happened.

A dump truck with its gear in the dumping position collided with an overhead sig in the middle of the morning rush.

Nobody was hurt physically, but many sat in shutdown traffic for hours.

A malfunction of the truck's hydraulics system caused the incident.

CNN / WSVN