Duval, Clay counties awarded military defense grants

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Local military communities in Florida have been awarded $3.5 million in defense grants, which will be used to improve military installations, Governor Rick Scott's office announced Monday.

The grants, administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, will support installations in Clay and Duval counties. The counties will receive a Defense Infrastructure Grant and a Defense Reinvestment Grant.

Defense Infrastructure Grants are awarded to communities for improving areas surrounding military installations. Defense Reinvestment Grants are given to communities to help support the needs of a military installation or to help expand the community's non-defense economy.

According to Governor Scott's office, Florida's military installations contribute more than $84.9 billion in economic impact, and the defense industry supports nearly 800,000 jobs in the state.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.