3 fires start across Jacksonville, just hours apart

It was a busy day for the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, responding to three fires throughout Jacksonville Saturday.

Around 4:00 p.m. JFRD crews responded to a fire at the JEA Commonwealth Service Center at 6800 Commonwealth Avenue.

They received a call about smoke being seen.

Around 3:45 p.m. JFRD crews were sent to an apartment complex in the 900 block of Bert Road in the Arlington area.

JFRD says that this fire started from a kitchen fire and the Red Cross has been called to help people impacted in four units.

Crews were also sent to a house fire on the 4000 block of East Eve Street at 12:11 p.m. No one was home at the time.

A neighbor saw the flames and smoke and broke a window to rescue six animal. There was damage to the property but it was sustained to the back of the house.

