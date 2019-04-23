Atlantic Beach commissioners vote to buy lightning prediction systems

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - Atlantic Beach city commissioners on Monday night voted 5-0 to purchase lightning prediction systems.

It will cost about $26,000 for two systems, one at Sixth Street and another at 16th Street. As part of the system, when the atmosphere is right for lightning, a siren will go off to alert beachgoers.

There will also be signs warning beachgoers that, if the sirens go off, they need to go inside.

An exact date has not yet been set, but the systems should be in place by this summer.

According to the city manager, if the city is happy with the two systems, it will look at putting one in Russell Park next year.

The systems are a response to lightning strikes that occurred last year.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.