Atlantic Beach deputy city manager arrested on DUI charge

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - The deputy city manager for Atlantic Beach was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence over the weekend.

Kevin Hogencamp, 56, was driving a silver Ford Explorer stopped along J. Turner Butler Boulevard shortly after midnight Saturday after the vehicle was seen weaving back and forth, police said.

Once the SUV was pulled over, the officer noted that Hogencamp's eyes were watery and bloodshot, and there was a faint scent of alcohol on his breath, according to a copy of his arrest report.

Asked if he had been drinking, Hogencamp acknowledged having a glass of wine during dinner at Bonefish Grill and two more glasses of wine at Blue Jay in Jacksonville Beach, the report said.

The officer noted that Hogencamp appeared to be walking normally when he was asked to step out of the vehicle. After his Miranda Rights were read, Hogencamp agreed to submit to field sobriety tests.

Based on the results of those tests, the arresting officer determined that Hogencamp was "too impaired to have been operating a motor vehicle" and he was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI.

The 56-year-old was booked into the Duval County jail on the misdemeanor charge shortly before 2:30 a.m. and released later that day on his own recognizance.

Hogencamp could not immediately be reached for comment Monday afternoon.

