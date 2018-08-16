Atlantic Beach police host training Friday at City Hall

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - If you see a lot of police activity near the Atlantic Beach City Hall on Friday, don't worry -- it's only a drill.

The Atlantic Beach Police Department will host a police training event with officers and SWAT team members Friday morning.

City offices, Jack Russell Park, the skate park and tennis courts will remain open.

Officers said that from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. drivers heading toward Atlantic Boulevard from the five-way intersection near City Hall should take Sherry Drive or Plaza and avoid Seminole Road.

The police department has notified nearby Atlantic Beach Elementary School and residents who live in the area.

Anyone with questions or concerns can call 904-247-5859.

