Error causes some Atlantic Beach utility customers to receive duplicate bills

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - If you live in Atlantic Beach, you may have received two utility bills this week.

The city of Atlantic Beach said about 2,500 duplicate utility bills were mistakenly sent to customers because of a clerical error.

The customers who were affected were billed Jan. 14, with a due date of Jan. 29.

The blue dots on the map represent the homes and businesses that received the duplicate bill.

If you are enrolled in autopay, the city said, there's no indication that you were affected.

The city of Atlantic Beach said those who received a duplicate bill should disregard it.

Anyone with questions can call 904-247-5977 or email jperkins@coab.us.

