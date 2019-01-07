Crews make quick work of house fire in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - Firefighters with the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department made quick work of a house fire Monday afternoon in Atlantic Beach.

Crews rushed to the home on 9th Street near the intersection of East Coast Drive. Photos showed damage to the roof and side of the house.

No injuries were reported in the fire. Firefighters said it appears the fire started outside the home and made its way into the attic.

It's unclear what started the fire.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department

