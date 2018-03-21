Just a Drill: Atlantic Beach police alert community to training exercise

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - Atlantic Beach police want to make sure citizens aren't alarmed Friday morning if they see a lot of police activity around a local church.

Officers and firefighters from several agencies will be participating in a training exercise from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday around the Vineyard Christian Fellowship on Atlantic Boulevard east of Penman Road.

Atlantic Beach police said there will be no sounds of gunfire or sirens during the exercise but officers and firefighters will be seen moving through the property.

The church property will be closed off, but the roads around it should remain open, police said.

Anyone with questions can call 904-247-5859.

