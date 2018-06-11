Man reports being struck by lightning on Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - A man who reported being struck by lightning Monday afternoon was hospitalized, according to the Atlantic Beach Police Department.

The incident happened on the beach near the 17th Street access. The man told lifeguards he felt the charge go from his head to his foot.

He was conscious when he was transported to Beaches Baptist.

News4Jax meteorologist Rebecca Barry said a small, fast-moving thunderstorm was passing that area just about 2:15 p.m. More thunderstorms are expected Monday afternoon, but the worst should be passing off the coast by 5 p.m.

News4Jax has a crew headed to the scene to learn more about the man who was struck.

