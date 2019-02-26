Ordinance would restrict add-ons to some Atlantic Beach homes

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - It was a packed house Monday night for the city commissioners' meeting in Atlantic Beach, where some residents were anxious to get one item on the lengthy agenda -- the possible restriction of any add-ons to certain homes that might impede storm water runoff and create drainage issues.

That means things like decorative pavers would no longer be allowed if the ordinance is passed.

One resident told commissioners the ordinance would hurt residents living in Atlantic Beach.

"We are going to crush property values in Atlantic Beach by continually overregulating issues," he said. "The government is way overstepping here."

A man, who said he was an Atlantic Beach firefighter for 33 years, said the vote should be delayed. Brian Major, another resident, told commissioners he's written reports that took place over a longer range of time than the study the city conducted on the issue.

"I didn't think it had the substance, information, data, research to suggest we need to make this significant changes to our code," Major said.

Many residents asked commissioners to take more time to study the issue.

