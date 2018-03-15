Police: Drugs, guns seized from Atlantic Beach home

Atlantic Beach Police Deparment

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - Drugs and guns were seized from an Atlantic Beach home Thursday, police said.

The Atlantic Beach Police Department detectives were assisted by a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office SWAT team in serving a search warrant at a home on Camelia Street following a narcotics investigation.

Police said more than 700 grams of marijuana, 14 grams of ecstasy (MDMA), 5 grams of oxycodone pills and several firearms were taken from the home.

According to police, Daniel Ciciora was arrested on numerous drug charges, and additional charges are pending.

