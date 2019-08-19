Police: Man hurt when shots fired into home with kids inside

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - Officers are searching for a shooter after a person was injured early Monday morning when shots were fired into a home with children inside, Atlantic Beach police said.

A man, believed to be in his 20s, was hit by the gunfire on Violet Street near west 14th Street, Cmdr. Tiffany Layson said. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Layson said multiple shots were fired from a passing vehicle about 4:18 a.m. into the home on Violet Street. Several people were inside the home, including at least one child, police said.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and officers are looking for the vehicle and the shooter, although they did not yet have a description of either.

