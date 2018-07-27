Atlantic Beach bank holdup prompts manhunt for robber

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - Police warned Atlantic Beach residents to shelter in place Friday morning as they searched for a suspected bank robber.

The Atlantic Beach Police Department asked residents to avoid the area of Atlantic Boulevard and Aquatic Drive if possible after a robber pushed a note to a teller at the Wells Fargo and ran out with cash.

Police said the suspect did not claim to have a weapon and none was seen.

Police said they were searching the area for a 40- to 60-year-old black man who is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, wearing dark clothes and a tan baseball cap. He was last seen near Sunrise Church off Aquatic Drive.

ABPD said Jacksonville Sheriff's Office K-9 units and the JSO helicopter were called in to help with the search, which broke down just before noon.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the bank robbery is asked to call 904-247-5858.

