ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - The Atlantic Beach Police Department needs your help identifying a woman captured on camera taking mail from homes.

Police said it happened around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday on Sailfish and Seaspray.

Contact Detective Johnston at 247-5859 if you recognize her.

