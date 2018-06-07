Shark goes after fish near swimmers at Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - A shark was spotted preying on a fish in shallow water off Atlantic Beach on Monday night.

A News4Jax viewer said there were around 15 people in the waters nearby at that time.

She said the shark, which measured around five feet long, went after a fish. A group of people stopped to watch.

"A young couple found the parents of two young girls who were in water swimming at the time, and let them know to get the girls out of the water," the viewer told News4Jax.

No lifeguards were posted on the beach at the time.

