Strong winds pulling swimmers out to sea quickly in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - Atlantic Beach Ocean Rescue advises people not to go past knee depth when getting in the ocean Saturday.

Ocean rescue says it took part in two rescues at 11 a.m.

One of them was near the 18th Street lifeguard stand. Authorities say three people on a raft were pulled out further than they wanted to go and started waving for help. Lifeguards responded using jet skis to bring the three back to shore.

At the same time, a man on a boogie board was pulled out too far around the 10th Street area. He too waved for help and was rescued by lifeguards.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Atlantic Beach Ocean rescue says the water looks calm but strong winds from the west are causing people to get pulled out quickly.

Yellow flags are flying at Atlantic Beach due to conditions.

