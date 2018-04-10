Baldwin man, 75, accused of fondling 7-year-old girl

BALDWIN, Fla. - Police on Sunday arrested a Baldwin man accused of fondling a 7-year-old girl, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report.

Lowell Erlandson, 75, is facing a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation.

According to the arrest report obtained by News4Jax on Tuesday, an adult went looking for the girl and found her at Erlandson's home in Baldwin. Police said the adult saw him rubbing all over her and trying to kiss her.

The report does not say whether Erlandson is related to the girl or whether he's a neighbor.

Erlandson was booked into the Duval County jail, where he was ordered held on $50,000 bond.

