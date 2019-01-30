Bill would impose fines for long train stoppages at rail crossings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There may be hope yet for Baldwin officials and residents frustrated by seemingly constant traffic headaches caused by trains stopping at rail crossings around town.

A bill filed in the Florida House of Representatives would make it illegal for trains to stop at rail crossings for extended periods of time without good reason – and impose fines on violators.

House Bill 309 was filed Jan. 16 by State Rep. Wyman Duggan, whose district covers part of Duval County including the town of Baldwin.

“It’s not as if this was caused by some hurricane damage to the railyard that was a one-off event. It’s ongoing and it’s their new mode of operation for that railyard,” Duggan said.

He said the issue was first brought to his attention when he met with Mayor Sean Lynch shortly after he began campaigning for office in fall 2017. It’s been a priority of his ever since.

“That was the first thing he mentioned and it was pretty much the only thing we talked about because it was affecting every aspect of life out there,” he said.

The issue is so widespread, he noted, that it impacts everyone from workers trying to drive into town for lunch, to first responders heading to emergencies to students returning from school.

A CSX spokesperson could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Under the bill, trains would not be allowed to stop at certain rail crossings for more than 15 minutes unless there’s a safety-related emergency or the train breaks down.

Violators would face fines starting at stoppages shorter than 20 minutes. Stoppages longer than an hour could carry fines of $1,200, plus an additional $1,000 for every 15 minutes after that.

When he filed the legislation, Duggan was under the impression it was to fix a problem that was unique to Baldwin and its residents. But he’s since heard similar complaints from other districts.

“Clearly it’s more than just Baldwin and the bill could help them as well,” he said.

He also heard from Craig Camuso, regional vice president of state government affairs for CSX, who acknowledged the company was researching the frequency and duration of stoppages.

“I’m appreciative that they’re now engaging, and I want to make it clear I’m happy to work with them,” said Duggan.

The bill is currently in the transportation and infrastructure subcommittee. But if it makes it past the Legislature, the measure could become law as soon as July.

