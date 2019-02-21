Town of Baldwin under precautionary boil water notice

BALDWIN, Fla. - A water main break left the town of Baldwin without water for hours Thursday.

The town of about 1,400 was issued a boil water notice just after noon.

Officials hoped to have water restored by 4 p.m.

After water service is restored, the boil water notice will remain in effect until the water is deemed safe to drink, which could take three to four business days.

All water used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute, authorities said.

Bottled water can also be used.

"We will notify you if you need to continue boiling after the fourth day," officials said in the notice.

Anyone with questions can call the Town Hall at 904-266-5030.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.