Catty Shack hosting 'Yoga With Tigers' on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - You've heard of "goat yoga" -- but what about large cat yoga?

Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary in Jacksonville is hosting a "Yoga With The Tigers" event.

We know what you're thinking... but there is nothing to worry about! The tigers will stay in their exhibits during the yoga session. But you will be able to see them and hear them during your workout.

The yoga session will be held Saturday, March 16 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Guests are asked to bring their own yoga mats. The concession stand will be open for snacks, drinks (other than water) or snow cones.

Prices:

$20 for Adults (12 and up)

$10 for Children (3 to 11)

Click here to buy tickets online.

1860 Starratt Rd - Jacksonville, Florida 32226

Website

