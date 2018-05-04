Commercial lawnmower causes gas line rupture on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Firefighters with Jacksonville Fire Rescue were called to the Westside Friday morning after a commercial lawnmower caused a gas line to rupture.

Fire rescue set up a device on Hamilton Street to burn off the excess gas in the line. They used a hose to keep the fire under control.

The commercial lawn mower caught fire after the line ruptured, and the person riding the mower was treated for burns. It's unclear how severe the burns were.

Part of the street was blocked off, and some neighbors in the area were stuck in their house as firefighters worked to burn the remaining gas.



