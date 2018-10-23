Big turnout on day 1 of Duval County early voting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thousands of Duval County residents cast an early vote in the 2018 General Election on Monday.

Supervisor of Elections office announced 9,861 people in Duval voted on the first day of early voting for the November 6, 2018, general election.

According to numbers from the Duval County Supervisor of Elections and Florida Secretary of State's election website, 4,277 Republicans voted, and 4,404 Democrats voted Monday.

By close of business Monday, 22,992 vote-by-mail ballots were verified by signatures and have been validated to be opened and processed by the canvassing board.

Together, 32,864 early and by-mail ballots were cast in Jacksonville, which is 5.41 percent of the eligible voters.

Statewide, just over 1 million votes were cast out of 13.2 million registered voters.

View more early voting statistics | Where early voting is available in your county

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.