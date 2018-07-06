Retiring chief medical examiner will stay on until replacement named

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The chief medical examiner for Florida's 4th Circuit who announced her impending retirement earlier this year will be staying on a bit longer.

Dr. Valerie Rao was set to retire effective July 6, after more than six years leading the local office, but she will stay with the Medical Examiner's Office until a search committee can find her replacement.

Rao, who notified Gov. Rick Scott of her plans in a letter dated May 2, previously told News4Jax she plans to devote more time to family and exercise when she retires.

"It is now 'family time' and I am looking forward to this period of my life," the letter stated. "I will definitely miss my work family but the office is in a very strong and healthy state and they will continue to serve the public as well as they have in the past."

The committee, which has not yet been formed, will have its first meeting July 11 and should finish its work of finding a new ME by the end of they year, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Rao, 74, has been very outspoken about the opioid epidemic's effect on capacity issues for bodies in the county's morgue. The city recently provided emergency funding for a cooler and a new trailer for staff to help alleviate the problems.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.