Video appears to show student's hair pulled; Duval teacher reassigned

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An educator at First Coast High School was reassigned after a video surfaced showing what appears to be a teacher pulling a student's hair, according to the school's principal.

In a message, Principal Timothy Simmons said Duval County Public Schools is conducting an investigation, as is the Department of Children and Families. The teacher was removed from the classroom pending the outcome of the investigation.

"First Coast High School and Duval County Public Schools have very high standards for professional conduct, and we take all such matters very seriously," Simmons said in a statement.

The teacher who was reassigned was not identified, nor was the student involved.

