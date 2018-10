JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A motorcycle crash in Jacksonville Beach killed one person Sunday.

Officers from the Jacksonville Beach Police Department were called to investigate the wreck on Beach Boulevard and 1st Street around 11:30 p.m. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The passenger died at the scene, police reported.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.

