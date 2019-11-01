1 shot at Jacksonville Beach skate park

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - One person was shot Friday morning at a skate park in south Jacksonville Beach, police said.

Officers responded about 11:15 a.m. to the shooting at skate park at South Beach Park.

Police said they learned one person had been shot in the arm and then located the person at a nearby medical facility a short time later. The person's injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

There was no immediate word on any arrests.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses as they continue to investigate. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1661. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

