2 arrested in New Year's Day attack in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Police have taken two suspects into custody in the reported abduction, robbery and rape of a 30-year-old man early New Year’s Day in Jacksonville Beach.

Ty’quon Deon Jones, 21, and Zantoria Natayle Willis, 17, were arrested on warrants in the case, according to a news release from the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Duval County jail logs show Jones, who was in custody at the time of his arrest, is being held without bond on sexual battery, kidnapping and robbery charges. There is no listing for Willis in jail records.

According to police, the attack happened at several locations in Jacksonville Beach between the hours of 3 a.m. and shortly before 4:45 a.m. Jan. 1.

Few details have been released in the case. But a 30-year-old man, who identified himself on social media as the victim, said he was waiting for a bus ride home when it happened.

The man told News4Jax his wallet and phone were stolen in the attack, so he had to walk to a store and ask for strangers for bus fare to get home afterward.

