2 vehicles sought in Jacksonville Beach shooting

Police release surveillance images of two vehicles in the pier parking lot near where a shooting took place early June 2.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - The Jacksonville Beach Police Department on Tuesday released surveillance photos showing two vehicles in the pier parking lot around the time of a shooting last week.

Just before dawn on June 2, a man was shot in the back just south of the pier. Police said sometime around 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., a van and a sedan were captured on surveillance in the nearby pier parking lot.

Investigators obtained and then released surveillance footage. Detectives said they're trying to locate the occupants of the two vehicles to see whether they witnessed any suspicious activity or heard anything in the pier around that time frame.

Though both vehicles pictured appear to be a light, metallic color, police noted the colors could be distorted due to the lighting.

As of Tuesday, police said, the victim was recovering but had been unable to provide much information about what happened.

Anyone who recognizes either vehicle is asked to call the detective in charge of the case at 904-247-6341.

