22 phones reported stolen from Surfer The Bar since January

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Reports obtained from the Jacksonville Beach Police Department show dozens of cellphones were reportedly stolen at area bars over the past month.

Natalie Goldman said she was at Surfer The Bar with her friends last Saturday night when someone took her phone out of her closed purse.

"It's crazy that there's somebody out there doing this and they're getting away with it," Goldman said. "I put my phone in my purse, and then 10 minutes later I went to go get it -- my phone was gone."

Another woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said her phone was stolen while in line at Surfer the same night.

"I had put my phone in my front jacket pocket for a second just to show the bouncer my ID and to get a wristband," she said. "I went through the line, and I went to check where my phone was, and it was gone."

According to the Police Department, 27 people reported their phones stolen at the beach bars from Jan. 1 to Feb. 10. Of the reported thefts, 22 happened at Surfer. Thefts were also reported at Casa Marina and Hoptinger.

Of the 27 who reported their phones stolen, 26 were women, according to police. Similar thefts were reported at popular hangouts in Jacksonville Beach late last year.

