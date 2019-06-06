Report: Angie's Subs owner looks to add distillery & BBQ joint

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Major changes could be coming to Angie’s Subs in Jacksonville Beach as its owner sets his sights on adding a distillery and a barbecue joint, the Jacksonville Daily Record reports.

Owner Ed Malin wants to raze the iconic Beach Boulevard building to make room for a three-story structure to house the distillery, barbecue restaurant and sandwich shop, according to the Daily Record, which noted that he is set to unveil his plans at the city's planning commission meeting on Monday.

“I’ve got a piece of property there that I’m not using optimally, and we finally got off our butts and said ‘let’s do this thing,’” Malin told the Record. “It’s a perfect business for Jacksonville Beach. A distillery, especially one with a big, beautiful building, would be a perfect complement to the beaches.”

But the facelift wouldn't happen overnight. Getting the distillery off the ground would require the planning board to make an exception to existing zoning rules. The distillery, the first phase of the project, is at least two years away, while the second phase of the project is three to four years out.

To learn more about the project, visit the Jacksonville Daily Record.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.