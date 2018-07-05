Annual Jacksonville Beach cleanup kicks off following July 4th

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Now that the festivities are over from celebrating July4th, it’s clean up time.

The annual July 5th Cleanup begins bright and early Thursday at 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Jacksonville Beach. There are three meeting places for volunteers:

Atlantic Boulevard at the ocean

Beach Boulevard at the ocean

16th Avenue South at the ocean

Everyone is encouraged to come out. Trash bags and disposable gloves will be provided.

The event started in the mid-80’s and has become something of a tradition. It isn't just about cleaning up trash left behind from the 4th of July, it's also about protecting and saving our wildlife.

Every year, trash is left behind after the parties and fireworks are over in Jacksonville Beach.

It’s frustrating to see for people like Eduardo Ganga.

"This is a beach for everybody to use. Everybody comes through here, they drink- dropping cans everywhere. Not picking up trash," said Ganga.

Plastic and paper aren't just harmful to the beach, it can also get into our ocean and be deadly for some of our most vulnerable residents.

According to the Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol, nesting season started in May and goes through the end of October. Signs are posted to make people aware.

What makes this so dangerous for these animals is they can mistake even a little bit of litter for food.

That's just one of the reasons why the July 5th Cleanup has become an annual tradition in Jacksonville Beach.

Every year, people come from all over the city to help get the beach back in order. The mission is simple- protect our wildlife, and help keep the beach clean.

In fact, it’s a reminder all year round, not just during holidays like the Fourth of July. Trash cans are located at all beach entrances for your convenience.

