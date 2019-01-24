Area organizations step up to help federal workers impacted by shutdown

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Jacksonville-area groups have come together to help those hit the hardest by the partial government shutdown.

The Beaches Emergency Assistance Ministry (BEAM) in Jacksonville Beach and the Greater Jacksonville Area United Service Organizations are offering assistance that includes helping with mortgages and rent, and providing food and other items needed.

The USO announced its plans to help the Coast Guard community by serving as a distribution point, along with BEAM and Feeding Northeast Florida. It is asking for specific donation items, including baby food, diapers, pet food and $10 or $20 gift cards to Publix, Winn-Dixie or Walmart. Cash donations and checks made payable to USO Jacksonville are also welcome.

Federal workers impacted by the partial government shutdown who work or live at the beach can receive financial assistance and food from BEAM. It can help residents pay rent, mortgage and utility bills, as well as provide food for families. It also has a pantry with fresh vegetables grown in its garden.

BEAM pantry

The organization serves low-income residents in Jacksonville’s beach communities and relies heavily on community support to assist residents in a time of need. Executive Director Lori Richards hopes the continued support from the community will bring relief to those struggling to make ends meet.

"We are confident that the community will support these increased efforts and ask that our friends and supporters continue to monitor our social media and website for specific opportunities to contribute and volunteer. We are grateful for the past support that allows us to respond to this emergency," Richards said.

The services are only available to those who either work or live in one of the beach communities -- Atlantic, Neptune, Ponte Vedra or Jacksonville beaches. This covers those living or working in the following ZIP codes:

32227

32233

32266

32250

32082

32224

"Here at the beach particularly, but really Jacksonville, we’re neighbors and we want to help each other," Richards said. "So this isn’t really any different than borrowing a cup of sugar from your neighbor if you’re making something and you don’t have it that day. We want to be there to help people."

BEAM is also helping families apply for food stamps.

There is a pantry in Mayport that is convenient for anyone stationed at the Coast Guard base and another pantry in Jacksonville Beach at 850 Sixth Avenue South. For more information, call 904-241-2326 or visit the website Beaches Emergency Assistance Ministry.

United Way

Richards said she recommends those impacted by the shutdown call the United Way by dialing 211.

According to United Way, almost 128,000 Duval County households struggle to make ends meet and that’s not factoring in the furloughed employees.

A United Way spokesperson told News4Jax there are local resources available to furloughed employees. Those include family foundations, which help with mental health and certified financial counselors, and free legal assistance at Jacksonville Area Legal Aid and Three Rivers Legal Services.

More resources for furloughed employees can be found on the United Way's website.

Florida Theatre

Government employees are entitled to receive one free ticket to each of the following performances at the Florida Theater:

Sara Evans on Jan. 27 at 7:30pm

Pink Martini on Jan. 28 at 8pm

Sinbad on Feb. 2 at 8pm

A valid government employee ID is required. The offer is only valid in person at the Florida Theatre Box Office at 128 E. Forsyth Street.

'2Cool Traffic School'

Free driver's education classes are being offered to federal workers who take an online course with "2Cool Traffic School."

To find out more, click here for the details.

Liberty Tax advance program

Government workers furloughed in Jacksonville are eligible for a tax refund advance of $500 with no interest or fees as long as their expected net refund is at least $1,001.

In addition, Liberty Tax is offering government employees a $25 discount on their tax preparation fee. For more information, go to Liberty Tax's website.

