Beaches officially open, lifeguards ready for busy season

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - While thousands enjoyed the sand and surf on Sunday, lifeguards at Jacksonville Beach were paying close attention to everyone in and near the ocean, working to keep beachgoers safe.

Gordan Vandusen is an instructor with Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue Life Saving Corps.

"We have all 90 of our active members here," he said. "This marks the beginning of our volunteer season."

All lifeguards are put through a rigorous training program. Returning lifeguards go through 32 hours of retraining every year.

"The board of directors walk down and does the inspection of the guard to make sure everyone is fit for duty and in shape and looking good. We have 54 lifeguards in operation," Vandusen said. "Our rookie lifeguards just finished 155-hour training program."

Eighteen rookies this year makes the largest class of lifeguards since the 2012 season. Now the volunteer lifeguards are responsible to keep watch over four miles of beach.

"We have 21 towers on the beach now, so (there is) a tower every other block spanning from 20th Ave. North all the way down to 25th Ave. South," said Vanusen.

The towers down there can see all the way down to the county line to help lifeguards work to ensure the safety of beachgoers.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.