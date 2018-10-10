Can you help Jacksonville Beach police find this missing 14-year-old?

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Jacksonville Beach police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old boy who left his home Wednesday.

Police said Jyhre Keonta Allen is described as a black male, 5 feet tall, weighing 90 pounds with black hair and and brown eyes.

Police said the teen's mother called saying she got into an argument with him and he left the house with a drawstring pack.

Jyhre was last seen wearing an unknown color shirt, black athletic pants and multi colored flip-flops, police said.

As Jyhre was leaving, he made statements leading officials to be concerned for his well-being, police said.

He is listed as a missing/endangered juvenile. Anyone with information on where he might be, is asked to contact the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1661.

