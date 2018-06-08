Car crashes into Jacksonville Beach hair salon

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A car crashed into a Jacksonville Beach hair salon Thursday evening.

Cellphone video captured firefighters at Frangipani Hair Studio on Third Street South after it happened and some of the damage.

Witnesses told News4Jax the driver hit the gas, not realizing she was in drive instead of reverse.

No one was hurt.

Franki Giustino, front desk coordinator at Frangipani Hair Studio, said she immediately called 911.

"We heard this big bang, and it blew our front door open and it blew the back door open," Giustino said. "Then someone ran to our side and said ‘Someone ran through the salon.’ And I was just, like, ‘OK. I need to call 911.'"

The salon said it is working with the driver's insurance company to get everything fixed as soon as possible.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.