Child rescued from ocean by lifeguard at Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Lifeguards rescued a distressed child from the surf at Jacksonville Beach on Wednesday, rescue officials told News4Jax.

The child's age was not given. Paramedics evaluated the swimmer at a lifeguard station.

It was unclear whether the child was taken to the hospital.

Yellow flags were up at the beach Wednesday indicating conditions were rough. Lifeguards remind beachgoers the risk of rip currents is higher under yellow flag conditions and water depth can change suddenly.

