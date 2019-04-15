City leaders expect to vote Monday on fire department merger

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A week after Jacksonville Beach residents sounded off on a proposal to merge its fire department services with the City of Jacksonville, council members are expected to vote on it Monday night.

Community members have been split on the issue since it was introduced.

Some residents believe merging the department with Jacksonville Fire Rescue will be helpful, while others are concerned it will impact response time.

Last week, firefighters and residents were invited to the council meeting to give their input.

Supporters of the proposal said it would provide better training, more opportunities for promotion and would allow for better staffing so firefighters wouldn't be so tired. Others said it would be good for firefighters who live at the beach, but work for JFRD.

Those who were not sold on the idea said the merge would prolong response times and according to the Jacksonville Beach Fire Marshal, that response time would go from four minutes to five and half minutes.

City leaders are expected to vote on the proposal to merge fire departments Monday at 7 p.m. in the Jacksonville Beach City Council Chambers.

