Construction woes continue for residents in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Orange barrels, signs, closed roads and heavy machinery have become a common sight for people living in Jacksonville Beach.

The city is in the middle of a large-scale construction project that will improve infrastructure from the ocean to 4th Street. From roads, sidewalks and parking to water and sewage, the project covers it all.

Improving drainage is also a big part of the project. Massive storm pipes are going to be placed underground and will play a large role in reducing flooding.

The project began in summer 2018 and is currently in its second phase. Some locals, like Lance Fales, admit they're tired of the sights and sounds from the construction.

"It's noisy. You have people banging machinery and dust flying everywhere. You wash your car and it is dirty two minutes later," Fales said.

He and other residents understand, however, that it's part of the process to make things better.

"I don’t want my house to flood, so I need the drainage improved. I remember when Hurricane Matthew came through a few years ago," Fales said. "We were lucky. We were spared from the flooding, but two houses down was not. They got flooded out pretty bad. So if this will improve everything at the beach, it’s got to be done."

The project is scheduled to be completed by 2020.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.