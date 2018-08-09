Despite violence, beach community isn't changing

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A major crime scene Wednesday night in an area known for tourism and entertainment after a police officer was targeted by gunfire outside the Waffle House on Beach Boulevard near Third Street. It was the latest blemish for Jacksonville Beach.

Cpl. William Eierman, a 16-year veteran of the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, was released from Memorial Hospital on Thursday, less than 24 hours after he was shot during an encounter with 27-year-old Jovan Sisljagic, a Jacksonville resident.

Police Chief Pat Dooley said Sisljagic shot at a moving police car before firing at Eierman and at another officer in what he called a run-and-gun battle.

At a morning news conference, Dooley called his community a playground for millions.

"We have the draw here of the beach, things to do. It brings people out here. With that, people aren't always going to play by the rules, and we have to deal with it," Dooley said.

Jacksonville Beach Mayor Charlie Latham says 90 percent of arrests in the city are people who do not live in Jacksonville Beach. That includes Wednesday night's gunman, who is now charged with attempted murder.

The mayor said he can’t stop people from visiting, and wouldn't if he could. The community wants people to visit, but one thing has to change.

"Bring your manners when you come, because you’re going to find that we’re going to be prepared, ready and able to enforce the laws quickly and swiftly and to the fullest extent of the law," Latham said.

The mayor spoke highly of Eierman and his fellow officers.

"I’m just exceedingly proud. It takes a tremendous amount of guts to run into a gunfight and stand for your colleagues, and that’s exactly what he did," Latham. "So he’s a hero to me and to a lot of people here in the community."

One of those proud community members is Fernando Meza.

"He’s definitely a strong person," Meza said of Eierman. "I can tell by his demeanor and his persona that he’s a tough cookie."

