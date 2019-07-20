Fire causes damage to Jacksonville Beach home being remodeled

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A fire broke out at a Jacksonville Beach home around 8 a.m. Saturday, causing damage to the roof and an area under renovation in the back of the house on Burling Road off Osceola Avenue, according to fire officials.

No one was home at the time and the Jacksonville Beach fire captain said the fire started in the back of the home in the deck area.

The roof was charred and the home was being remodeled at the time with construction debris in the back where fire rescue crews said the fire began.

Eight fire trucks were called to the scene and firefighters were able to stop the fire in the attic area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the amount of damage is being tallied.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.