JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Gene Paul Smith was appointed as the Jacksonville Beach police chief during Monday's City Council meeting.

He has been with the Jacksonville Beach Police Department for about 25 years.

The appointment comes after former Police Chief Pat Dooley submitted his resignation in fiscal year 2018.

