Grand jury indicts Jacksonville Beach woman charged with killing mom

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A grand jury has returned a first-degree murder indictment for a Jacksonville Beach woman charged with killing her mother, the State Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Barbara D'Andrea, 67, was found dead in Marla D'Andrea's apartment in June of 2017. According to investigators, Barbara D'Andrea was found on the couch with a cord wrapped around her arm and a bed comforter covering her face.

With the indictment, Marla D'Andrea, who was 39-years-old at the time of the crime, faces a sentence of mandatory life in prison, if convicted.

According to the arrest warrant, Marla D'Andrea called a friend of her mother to say the friend needed to come pick up her mother's dogs. The friend asked to speak to Barbara, but Marla said her mother couldn't come to the phone.

The friend tried unsuccessfully to call Barbara, and then in another call with Marla, the 39-year-old admitted she'd killed her mother, police said.

The friend then called police, who found Barbara dead in Marla's apartment at the corner of 10th Street North and First Avenue North.

Other indictments

The State Attorney's Office also announced the indictments of two other people Thursday. Janae Taylor was indicted on first degree murder charges in the 2015 shooting death of Winston Thompson in Arlington. Police said it was a drug-related robbery.

Devon Baker was also indicted on first degree murder charges in the death of Thompson. He is in prison on unrelated charges. Baker was also charged with three counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

