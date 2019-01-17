Help Jacksonville Beach Police ID woman in counterfeit money case

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Detectives in Jacksonville Beach are asking for assistance in identifying the woman pictured above.

According to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, she used a counterfeit $100 bill for lottery tickets. The incident took place on December 27, 2018 at the Circle-K gas station at 1310 3rd Street South.

Police said the woman has black hair, weighs approximately 250 pounds and is 5'6".

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to contact Detective S. Currier at 904-247-6339

