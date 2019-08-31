Hurricane Dorian churning up dangerous rip currents

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Surf's up at Jacksonville Beach and all along the east coast of Florida as Hurricane Dorian churns its way to the north.

While surfers may want to ride a big wave, lifeguards at the Jacksonville Beach Search and Rescue Department are warning them and all beachgoers to be careful of powerful rip currents being churned up by Dorian.

The hurricane has been making waves and dangerous rip currents as emergency managers get prepared for the worst.

Lifeguards say now is not the time to go out to learn to surf or prove your skills.

But for many surfers, higher waves are what they live for.

"The rip currents are pretty bad right now, but the storm is still about three to five days out. No concerns yet," surfer Sefton Tranter said.

He said he's not afraid to be out on the water in these conditions, but he's monitoring Hurricane Dorian as the storm strengthens.

"Typically, it's really good right before or after (a hurricane), so (we're) keeping our eyes on the storm and hopefully we get some good surf."

"This is not the time to go and have your first run in the ocean," said Capt. Rob Emahiser with Jacksonville Beach Search and Rescue. "It's going to be rough, strong currents, and we don't wanna have any accidents."

The Jacksonville Beach lifeguard station is flying red flags. It's taken the towers down and as far as lifeguards on patrol, it's assessing the storm as it moves closer to the U.S. region.

