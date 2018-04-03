Jacksonville Beach noise ordinance moves forward

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A trial noise ordinance in Jacksonville Beach is one step closer to becoming permanent.

The noise ordinance passed its first reading at Monday night's meeting of the Jacksonville Beach City Council.

In June, the City Council approved a sound ordinance as a one-year pilot program.

Before, businesses were not allowed to have any sound outdoors, not even volume up on a television.

But now, businesses can have low-volume sound, whether it be an acoustic instrument or band, music from speakers or from a TV.

The sound is considered low-volume as long as people can talk 3 feet apart without having to raise their voices.

The outdoor sound is allowed from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m., and businesses have to apply for a permit through the city.

During the City Council meeting Monday evening, the Jacksonville Beach chief of police talked about the noise ordinance, saying there haven't been many complaints and businesses seem to be adhering to the pilot program.

He said he thinks making the ordinance permanent will be good for the city.

The final reading of the noise ordinance will be in two weeks.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.