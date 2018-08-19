Jacksonville Beach officer wounded in shootout thanks community

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Hundreds of people gathered Sunday afternoon at Sneakers Sports Grille to show their support and gratitude for a Jacksonville Beach police officer wounded in a shootout Aug. 8.

Cpl. William Eierman attended the fundraiser to thank the community, in person, for that support.

"They were there as soon as I went down," Eierman told News4Jax. "It's almost an out-of-body experience. This whole last week has been that way. (It's) almost a snapshot to see what they would do if I wasn't here, and it's nice to be a part of it."

Eierman, a 16-year veteran of the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, was greeted by cheers from community members when he walked into the restaurant.

"We are there for them," said Kathy Healey, record specialist with the Police Department. "It is a true family feeling that a family member has been hurt and whatever you can do, you do."

Sgt. David Young was at Sunday's fundraiser. He was also with Eierman the night of the shooting.

"It's a little different for me," Young said. "The idea of seeing Bill fall down ... it just gets you. It's one of those things that you hope for the best and, in this case, it turned out to be really good."

There was an unforgettable moment Sunday when the crowd applauded as the police officer who fell in the line of duty stood tall -- with his wife and daughter by his side.

"It means a lot to me. Without him, it would be really hard to go to school. And to be here today with him means a lot to me because there are a lot of people out there that don’t get to have this experience and a lot of people have lost their dads," his daughter, Courtney Eierman, said. "To enjoy this day with him, it means so much to me because my father has always been my hero. And for him to stand here today, I thank God for it."

Ten percent of Sneakers' sales from noon to 2 p.m. went directly to Eierman. All of the proceeds from the restaurant's parking lot were also donated to Eierman as he continues to recover at home.

